Political signs taken and vandalized

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are two things you can count on every four years; election signs will go up, and eventually, some will be stolen.

However, Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry Mchugh noted it may be even more politically charged this year.

It's not just one side against the other, he said, "it is kind of all over the board." McHugh reflected on the political background of a recent victim he spoke with. "The caller I spoke to, I didn't even ask, because I didn't want to know. Frankly, I just try to keep politics out as much as possible," he said.

Sean Corsten had a large political flag stolen from the side of his house. "It's vandalism, it's a crime," said Corsten.

He estimated the cost of the flag at about $200, saying neighbors often stopped to take photos with it.

Corsten did not report the theft to the police. If he had, Chief McHugh said, "we would probably go with something like a municipal theft citation. Very unlikely that we would go with a criminal charge."

Instead, he explained cameras and lights do a lot to prevent theft in your yard.