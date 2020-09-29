Political expert weighs in on what to expect from first presidential debate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- President Trump and Vice President Biden are facing off for the first time tonight in Cleveland.

The candidates are expected to address the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide racial tensions, the economy and the recent supreme court nominee.

The debate will look different from years past with no audience and a tight limit on the number of journalist in attendance.

But even with those changes, Eric Giordano with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service said 75 percent of likely voters are expected to watch the debate tonight.

"I think some voters want to know will Biden hold his own? Is he going to come out look strong and presidential?" Giordano said. "On the Trump side, I think people want to see is he going to have some coherent policies and strategies he wants to impart on the American people."

Giordano said that only about three percent of voters are still undecided. So will the presidential debates have a major impact on those voters and the election? Giordano said yes.

"Really in some of these states, based on the last election, they were razor thin margins, including in Wisconsin. So, we're talking about less than one percent. If three percent of Wisconsin voters are undecided, this could definitely make an influence," he said.

You can watch the debate on News 9 starting at 8 p.m. with special coverage beginning at 7 p.m.