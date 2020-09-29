Park Falls Police Department mourns loss of officer

Park Falls (WXPR PUBLIC RADIO) -- A Park Falls police officer died this weekend. The department said Officer Mark Richter, 51, died from a sudden and unforeseen medical event in his home Sunday.

He was a 25-year veteran of the Parks Falls Police department. Richter also served two years as a deputy with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

During his time with Park Falls Police, he served 20 of those years as the DARE officer.

The department asks for thoughts and prayers for everyone who is grieving. It said he’ll be sorely missed.