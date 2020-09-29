October-like weather to continue

Unseasonably cool conditions will linger through the weekend before some changes take place early next week. Most of the scattered showers that have been in the area Tuesday should gradually move away in the evening, but a few isolated patches of light rain or drizzle could occur overnight. Otherwise there should be partial clearing of the clouds with lows around 41. Winds will be from the west to southwest around 5 mph. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and blustery with a 70% chance of scattered showers. There might be some thunder mixed in. Temperatures should top out in the upper to mid 50s with northwest winds of 12-25 mph.

Thursday again looks unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and scattered light rain or sprinkles. However even colder air will move in. Lows will be around 40 with highs around 49. As skies clear out Thursday night, the lows could drop to the mid 20s to low 30s in the area. So if you are still trying to grow something you will likely need to protect those plants. Otherwise Friday looks pretty nice with a decent amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

The next low pressure system will push across the region Saturday bringing cloudy skies and periods of light rain. It is not out of the question that some snowflakes could mix in Saturday morning in northern Wisconsin. Lows will be in the low 30s with highs only in the upper 40s. There is a small chance of leftover drizzle early Sunday. It's possible some breaks of sunshine will develop later in the day. Highs may rebound to the lower 50s.

Warmer air will push in early next week along with gusty southwest winds. Highs should reach around 61 Monday and 63 Tuesday. At this point it looks partly cloudy. However we have a small chance of showers Tuesday as the next cold front approaches.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 29-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1927 - An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and 25 million dollars damage. A tornado (possibly two tornadoes) cut an eight-mile long path across Saint Louis MO, to Granite City IL, killing 79 persons. The damage path at times was a mile and a quarter in width. The storm followed a similar path to tornadoes which struck in 1871, 1896, and 1959. (The Weather Channel)

1959 - A storm produced 28 inches of snow at Colorado Springs, CO. (David Ludlum)