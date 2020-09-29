More residents making the switch from a city lifestyle to a rural lifestyle

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)—Realtors say the "work from homers" can work from anywhere right now. So, why not go where you're the happiest?

COVID-19 shut down business as usual, and because of that officials are seeing an influx in seasonal and second home ownership in Wisconsin.

"One of my clients, she wasn't even going to buy a house this season because she was going to go to Greece this summer and that obviously was kabashed," said Brittany Burns a Realtor at First Weber. "So she ended up buying and completely renovating a house because those funds were freed up."

The thought of living in rural areas like Oneida and Vilas county was the definition of social distancing, now some residents making the permanent switch from city life to rural life as the pandemic is allowing jobs to be done from anywhere around the world.

"They're finding that people are just as productive if not more productive. They work better, they're just as in tune to what's going on," said Jacob Mizgalski, a Realtor/Owner at IdelKnot Property Group-EXP Realty.

Both Mizgalski and Burns say the market for home sales is high. According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association home sales are up more than 8 percent in Oneida county, and sales are up 22 percent in Vilas county.

"I think because we can't, we don't have a defined deadline of when things will go back to normal, then people are for sure saying 'well let's just go to the place where we enjoy our life the most,'" said Burns.

Experts also say they're hearing of more people asking their bosses or employers if they can stay wherever they may be and work from there.