Marshfield (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Dept. is looking for a missing man.

The department says 74-year-old Dennis Mueller was last seen in the 1000 block of South Adams Ave around 3:00 am.

Police say he left on foot and might be confused. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Contact Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394 if you have any information.