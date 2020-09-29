Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin corrections officials say Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has more than 260 active cases of the coronavirus, in addition to another 100 inmates who have recovered from the virus. That makes the medium-security prison in Glenbeulah the state prison with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among inmates since the pandemic began in March and also the institution with the highest number of active cases. Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says the entire inmate population of nearly 1,110 is being quarantined.