Judge allows US suit against Libyan commander to move ahead

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from a Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia to toss out lawsuits accusing him of war atrocities. At a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Judge Leonie Brinkema said the accusations against Libyan National Army leader Khalifa Hifter are serious ones. The lawsuits allege Hifter’s military campaigns killed civilians indiscriminately. They were filed by family members whose loved ones were killed during the campaigns. Hifter was once a lieutenant to Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. He defected to the U.S. during the 1980s and spent many years living in northern Virginia.