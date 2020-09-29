Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins

PARIS (AP) — Christian Dior became the first major fashion house to stage a traditional ready-to-wear runway show in Paris since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Dior’s show on Tuesday headlined the first full day of a hybrid-style Paris Fashion Week which will feature in-person and virtual shows for or Spring-Summer 2021. A giant “DIOR”-emblazoned white annex stood against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The masked and unusually relaxed guests seated in church-like socially-distanced pews included a smaller-than-average sprinkling of VIPs. The lakeside setting for Koché‘s show could not have been more safe during a pandemic, but a rebellious spirit infused the presentation of the fashion-forward brand’s collection on Tuesday evening.