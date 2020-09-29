Hundreds of student transfers will affect Wausau School District funding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— A total of 433 students transferred out of the Wausau School District after the district made the decision to start the school year fully virtual.

"When I told her she wasn't going back to school she cried and it broke my heart," said Jennifer Lilly, a Wausau parent who pulled all three of her children out of the district. "My then first grader hated being home and trying to learn, I was struggling trying to get her to do what she needed to do," Lilly said.

According to the Department of Public Instruction for every student enrolled the school district gets nearly $8,000.

Which means the loss of students could cost the Wausau School District more than $3.4 million in state aid this year, which accounts for three percent of the revenue budget.

The school district did not have anyone available to answer questions from News 9 on Tuesday, but they say they are hearing many families will come back.

As for the Lilly family, the mom said her children are happier to be learning in person again.