How to watch the 1st presidential debate

How to watch the 1st presidential debateNew
(WAOW)—A total of three 2020 presidential debates are scheduled during the final stretch of the race for the White House, with the first being Tuesday, September 29.
The debate is being held at 8 pm CT Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday is moderating the debate.
The debate includes six topics:
- The Trump and Biden Records
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in cities
- The integrity of the election
News 9 viewers can watch the debate on WAOW.com, the WAOW News App, or the News 9 WAOW Facebook page.