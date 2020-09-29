How to watch the 1st presidential debate

(WAOW)—A total of three 2020 presidential debates are scheduled during the final stretch of the race for the White House, with the first being Tuesday, September 29.

The debate is being held at 8 pm CT Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday is moderating the debate.

The debate includes six topics:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The economy

Race and violence in cities

The integrity of the election

News 9 viewers can watch the debate on WAOW.com, the WAOW News App, or the News 9 WAOW Facebook page.