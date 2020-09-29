Harvest Fest pumpkin patch still happening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The pumpkin patch for Harvest Fest will still be happening this weekend.

It will be the only part of the fest due to COVID-19.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. people will be able to pick up a free pumpkin on the 400 Block.

The entrance for the patch will be near Scott and 4th Street and the exit will be near Jefferson and 4th Street.

There will be a time and person limit in the patch to allow for distancing.

Kids ages 12 & under will be able to pick out one pumpkin with donation of nonperishable food item which will go to the Neighbor's Place collected by Peyton's Promise.