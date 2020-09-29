EU defends commissioner who criticized Hungarian government

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials and Germany came to the defense of EU Commissioner Vera Jourova after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for her resignation following criticism of his government policies. Europe Minister Michael Roth of Germany, which holds the EU presidency, addressed Jourova directly in a Twitter message Tuesday and said “the European Union needs your impartial and clear mind” and added “Thank you for your tireless engagement.” In an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel, Jourova said Hungary under Orban was veering away from Western democracy, especially now than media freedom had come under attack.