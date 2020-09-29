Dermatologist offers tips to combat mask acne

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With more people wearing masks due to COVID-19, people have been noticing more acne breakouts in the area masks cover.

One local dermatologist says the breakouts are normal and to be expected, and that the biggest cause of breakouts is the oil being trapped in pores.

"The biggest one is that the natural oils produced by your skin are getting trapped in your pores instead of being expelled on to the face and then you're also having irritation from the rubbing of the mask in addition to the moisture that gets trapped in by the mask," said Andrew Duncanson, a dermatologist with Forefront Dermatology.

Duncanson adds that there are several ways to reduce the chance of having a breakout, but the biggest one is washing your mask routinely with gentle water and soap and drying it in your dryer.

