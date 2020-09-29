Debate Takeaways: Stark differences between Trump, Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio. The 74-year-old president and the 77-year-old former vice president are similar in age, and they share a mutual dislike. But they differ starkly in style and substance. All that was evident from the outset on the Cleveland stage. Trump wasted no time in going on offense, repeatedly interrupting Biden mid-sentence, sometimes in intensely personal ways.