Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of confirmation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election. McConnell said he was glad to welcome Barrett and “get the process started” on her confirmation. But he declined to answer questions about whether the judge should recuse herself if legal challenges to the election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden land at the high court. Some Democrats have said they won’t meet with Barrett, who is expected to be swiftly confirmed by the end of October.