Coats for Kids campaign well underway in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Coats for Kids campaign may look a little bit different but it still has the same mission: keeping kids warm.

This campaign helps thousands of families across the central Wisconsin area every year. The program provides new or gently used coats to low-income families in need for kids up to 17-years-old.

This year those who are registering to receive coats will need to call and schedule an appointment to fill out the application.

The campaign is partnering with dry cleaners in the area and will dry clean all used coats before distribution.

"Many children go without the warmth of a winter coat so we try to help them as much as we can, there are donation bins set up around the community and we also collect at The Salvation Army," said Colleen Hilber, Community Outreach Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

If you're looking to donate Kiwanis and The Salvation Army are asking for mainly youth winter coats that are heavy and thick to keep kids warm during a Wisconsin winter.

The campaign runs through the end of October.

For locations with collection boxes, click here.