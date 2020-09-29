California sues US regulator in bid to deter ‘ghost guns’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is suing the Trump administration in an effort to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that can be built from parts with little ability to track or regulate the owners. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives doesn’t consider that the unfinished parts qualify as firearms so the buyers don’t have to undergo usual background checks. The lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Tuesday asks a federal judge in San Francisco to order the federal agency to change its policy. Gun-owners’ groups criticized the lawsuit. The federal agency declined comment.