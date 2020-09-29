Botswana extends emergency measures to combat virus

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana has extended its state of emergency for a further six months to combat the spread of COVID-19. The southern African country will maintain several restrictions, including limits to international travelers and tourism, in contrast to neighboring South Africa and Zimbabwe, which are opening up their economies. Botswana, a diamond-rich, landlocked country of 2.3 million people, has reported 3,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 16 deaths, according to figures released Tuesday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Botswana will continue to restrict public gatherings but it has reopened schools and allows the sale of liquor during limited hours. Facemasks must be worn in all public places.