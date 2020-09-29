As virus curbs Nepal’s festivals, devotees fear gods’ anger

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The revered living goddess is not leaving her temple this year. The old palace courtyard packed during the Indrajatra festival each year is deserted, the temples are locked and all public celebrations are banned by the government to curb the coronavirus. Autumn is the festival season in predominantly Hindu Nepal, where religion, celebrations and rituals are big parts of people’s lives. Many in this Himalayan nation believe they would anger the gods by shunning the rituals — which would cause catastrophe.