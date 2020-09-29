Another Gloomy Fall Day

We will once again see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in North Central Wisconsin. Rain showers are possible later this evening and tomorrow is looking similar although quite breezy.

Today starting off much cooler than yesterday with temperatures in the 40s for the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will move in in the morning and stick around causing temperatures not to range any higher than the mid 50s. The cold air mass that has moved in from the north will also be sticking around for the majority of the week so mid 50s is on the warm end of the 7 day forecast. Much like yesterday there is a chance for a few isolated rain showers although totals should stay low.

Overnight the temperature will drop into the low 40s once again and we could see a light drizzle. Then Wednesday will be much like today and yesterday although quite breezy. Wednesday will once again have a 50% chance of some isolated showers however what will keep conditions feeling chilly will be a NW wind of around 15 mph. After Wednesday temperatures will continue to drop.

Thursday through Sunday will be quite cool with temperatures around the upper 40s. We could se a bit more sun than we have seen the last few days however more frequent clear skies will allow overnight temperatures to drop significantly. We will likely see one or two below freezing temperatures in the early morning hours of Friday and Saturday which will put the area in a hard freeze as well as inciting plenty of frost. Fortunately, temperatures will begin to rise with Monday returning to the mid 50s and Tuesday looking warmer at the moment.

Enjoy your Tuesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 29-September 2020

On this day in weather history:

1987 - A slow moving cold front produced rain from the Great Lakes Region to the Central Gulf Coast Region. A late afternoon thunderstorm produced wind gusts to 62 mph at Buffalo NY. Warm weather continued in the western U.S. In Oregon, the afternoon high of 96 degrees at Medford was a record for the date. (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - High pressure brought freezing temperatures to parts of Vermont and New York State. Burlington VT dipped to 30 degrees, and Binghamton NY reported a record low of 34 degrees. The high pressure system also brought cold weather to the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Alamosa CO reported a record low of 18 degrees, and Gunnison CO was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of just five degrees above zero. (National Weather Summary)