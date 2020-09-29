Amazon sees its palm recognition tech in stadiums, offices

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon is introducing new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices. Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus can now choose their flash a palm for entry and to buy goods. The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because he said it’s more private than other biometric technology. Also, a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage. The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores.