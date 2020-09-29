Aid group warns that 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

BEIRUT (AP) — An international aid group is warning that an additional 700,000 children in Syria face hunger because of the country’s badly damaged economy and the impact of coronavirus restrictions. Save the Children said in a report released Tuesday that the new figures mean that in the last six months, the total number of food-insecure children across the country has risen to more than 4.6 million. After nearly a 10-year conflict that killed some 400,000 and displaced half the country’s population, Syria’s economy has been badly harmed by the war, widespread corruption, Western sanctions and a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon.