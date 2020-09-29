Afghan peace negotiator urges new era in ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The chief of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team says that the time has come for his country and Pakistan to shun the suspicion, “stale rhetoric” and tired conspiracy theories that have dogged past relations. Abdullah Abdullah is in Pakistan on a bridge-building mission meant to mend mistrust between the two countries. On a first visit to Pakistan in 12 years, Abdullah tells the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad Tuesday the two often uneasy neighbors are on the threshold of a new relationship characterized by “mutual respect, sincere cooperation and shared prosperity.” His remarks come ahead of meetings later Tuesday with Pakistan’s powerful army chief and prime minister.