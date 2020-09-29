A closer look at school referendums

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As we inch closer to election day, some local referendums have become contentious.

Yard signs have popped up in neighborhoods around Wausau, telling people to vote no on the referendum. The school district is also seeing lower enrolment, with 433 students leaving the district.

Earlier this year, the district had voters polled and found majority support changes brought by the referendum.

With these recent changes, I asked Superintendent Keith Hilts if he worried that perception had changed. "Oh absolutely," he said. "that's just the reality of where we are at."

Hilts went on to explain the two referendums, which you can read about in-depth here.

Voting yes on question one means building a new elementary school, remodeling existing buildings, and upgrading safety, security, and technology. All that for the price of $150,000,000 which would not increase property taxes.

Voting yes to question two means funding additional staff and paying for operational expenses. That price tag is much lower at $3,000,000 and still does not increase property taxes.

Medford also has a referendum on the ballot this November. Much like question one in Wausau, this $39,900,000 move would add a school and pay for improvement projects. You can read more here.

Meanwhile, both the Tomahawk and Marshfield districts are asking for 3.5 million dollars. Not to add on, but to stay afloat.

"We need another referendum to make ends meet," said the School District of Tomahawk Superintendent Terry Reynolds.

In Tomahawk, the cost to taxpayers will go up by $17 if the referendum passes.

In Marshfield, the cost to tax payers will go up by just over a dollar.

Without the increase, over a dozen teachers and additional resources will be lost.