2020 Wisconsin tornado tally

There is still a small chance of some tornadoes in Wisconsin this fall. However through September 29th we have had fewer tornadoes than usual in the Badger State. There have been 19 confirmed tornadoes. However the National Weather Service in Duluth is surveying tornado like damage in Iron County southwest of Upson from September 25th. If that is confirmed we will be up to 20. Stay tuned for more details on that.

2019 and 2018 featured above normal tornado numbers in Wisconsin with 28 and 33 respectively. 2017 was right at normal, while 2016 was below normal at 16 twisters.

Check out the great tornado information below put together by the National Weather Service to see where the tornadoes all hit and their ratings.

Updated 9/21/202020 Update: NWS Green Bay has added another EF-1 tornado from the August 9th event, bringing the total from that day up to 3 tornadoes (2 EF-1s, 1 EF-0) across Vilas, Forest and Florence counties. That brings the yearly total up to 19 tornadoes in Wisconsin. 10 EF-0s and 9 EF-1s. Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. For October, November and December, Wisconsin averages one tornado every other year. -TH







If you would like to see the tornado list and ratings back to 2014, please go to this link.

Stay safe everyone and hopefully no more tornadoes hit this year!