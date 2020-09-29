17 deaths, 67 hospitalized for COVID-19 since yesterday in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 17 deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 67 more people were admitted to hospitals.

The 17 deaths are the highest since May 30. (CHART)

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services reported 10,764 new test results since yesterday, of which 2,367—or 22 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 2,255 up from 1,838 a week ago.

DHS reported 17 deaths, raising the total at 1,300 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 8,397 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 98,385 or 82 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 47 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 640 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 173 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.