Wausau School Board decides on potential Nov. 2 in-person start

Wausau School Board decides on potential Nov. 2 in-person startUpdated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School Board voted in favor of a potential in-person start date of Nov. 2.
That decision will be up for review on Oct. 12.
School Board President Tricia Zunker casted the tie breaking vote in favor of the plan to move forward.
The school board took several things into consideration when making it's decision, including:
- The success of other area districts with in-person learning.
- The current COVID-19 trends in Marathon County.
- And a decrease in district enrollment.