Voting Confusion: What area clerks want you to know

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- With just over a month to go until the November election, area clerks are clearing up any confusion about voting deadlines. This after an appellate court judge ruled against extending the absentee ballot deadline.

"This has certainly been the most challenging and confusing for voters and workers," says Kayla Filen, Portage County Clerk.

Clerks say you are still able to request your vote by mail ballot, but only for two more weeks.

"If you're looking to vote absentee, request your ballot now. And then vote it right away," continued Filen.

If you vote absentee your ballot also requires the signature of a person 18years or older.

"Make sure that you have your witness, that was an issue with the April election. If they don't have that witness then the ballot can't be counted," says Filen.

With confusion surrounding the extension of the turn in deadline, Wood County Clerk Trent Miner says people should stick to the basics.

"You have until 8 pm election night to get those absentee ballots back to your municipal clerks so that they can be counted. Let the courts do what they need to do, let it work its way through but this is what the law is right now, until we hear otherwise," said Miner.

You can also vote with an absentee ballot in person.

Starting October 20th, every county in Wisconsin will hold absentee ballot voting, where residents can walk into their clerks office, or another designated site and vote just like they would normally.

"Its almost like a mini election day although you're not putting your ballot into a machine you're putting it into an envelope," said Miner.

To find your polling site or absentee ballot drop off location, reach out to your county clerk.