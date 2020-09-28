Voter purge case before Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that could result in the purging of about 130,000 people from voter rolls in the hotly contested battleground state. The arguments Tuesday come just five weeks before the election in one of several closely watched lawsuits in Wisconsin. However, it wasn’t clear if the court would rule in time to affect the Nov. 3 election that was just five weeks away. Attorneys for both sides didn’t expect a decision after the election. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.