Veterinarians refuse CDC request to deport bulldog puppies

CHICAGO (AP) — Veterinarians caring for 15 bulldog puppies rescued from a warehouse at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport are refusing to send the dogs back to the Middle East country from which they came. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week ordered the animals back to Jordan. However, the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, which has been taking care of the animals since August, refused Monday, saying they are concerned the dogs might be mistreated again. Officials say the dogs were shipped to the United States from Russia with forged papers to get around limits on the number of dogs any one person can import.