Solid fall weather here to stay

A persistent flow of air coming from northern Canada into the Midwest will bring us a long duration cool snap. Temperatures will generally be running a good 10 degrees below normal or so. We will also have a significant amount of cloud cover and wind at times thanks to frequent disturbances rolling in from the northwest.

There is a 30% chance of spotty light rain or drizzle Monday night with lows around 43. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-13 mph. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50% chance of occasional showers. Highs will reach the mid 50s for the most part. Winds will be out of the west at 8-18 mph.

Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy and blustery with lows around 42 and highs around 55. There is a good chance of scattered showers. Generally the rain amounts all week will stay very light, just on the order of 0.10 to 0.20 inch or less.

Thursday should bring another round of clouds and spotty light rain or drizzle, mainly in the morning. Lows will be around 40 with highs near 49 degrees.

Friday looks partly sunny with lows around 30 and highs around 48.

Saturday should also bring a frosty start with lows near 29. Highs could rebound to near 50. The next low pressure system will roll in during the evening with a good chance of light rain. Those showers should be ending Sunday morning but mostly cloudy skies will linger. Highs may reach the low 50s.

Next Monday looks nicer with more sunshine along with warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. Hopefully it will stay mild into next Tuesday as well.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 28-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1917 - A hurricane hit Pensacola, FL. Winds gusted to 95 mph, and the barometric pressure dipped to 28.50 inches. Winds at Mobile AL gusted to 75 mph. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced up to ten inches of rain in southern Kansas and north central Oklahoma overnight. The Chikaskia River rose 2.5 feet above flood stage at Blackwell OK during the day causing flooding in Kay and Grant counties of north central Oklahoma. Early morning thunderstorms in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas produced 3.07 inches of rain in six hours at McAllen. Thunderstorms produced up to six inches of rain in southeastern Texas later in the day. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)