Sheriff: Vest saves Florida officer shot serving a warrant

7:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a veteran member of a SWAT team was shot multiple times while serving a warrant in north Florida, but his bullet-resistant vest saved his life. The Florida Times-Union reports that Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference the officer was shot Monday morning, taken to a hospital and released for recovery at home by evening. Williams said the SWAT team was helping U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents serve a high-risk warrant at a home. As officers and agents approached the house, he said, gunshots came from inside and hit the officer, who returned fire. Williams said two people were detained and charges are pending.

