Saudi Arabia: G-20 gathering of world leaders to be virtual

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the Group of 20 countries this year, says the upcoming November gathering of world leaders will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom had originally planned to host world leaders for the G20 summit in Riyadh before the virus emerged to become a global pandemic. The prestigious gathering often provides the host country with the opportunity to shine on the world stage. It would have also provided Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the chance to share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents. Instead, the kingdom confirmed in a statement Monday the gathering this November will be a virtual meet-up.