Rhinelander City Council recommends downtown Trick or Treat event be canceled for 2020

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Rhinelander City Council discussed the city's downtown Trick or Treat event during its meeting Monday night.

The council recommending the downtown trick or treat event be canceled for 2020.

Several alderpersons said, they didn't think proper social distancing would be possible for the event with large numbers of people going in and out of the stores during the event.

There is support for regular Trick or Treating in neighborhoods.

"As far as our regular Trick or Treating goes, I say we go let the kids have fun, do it safely, we can put the recommendations out there," said District 1 Alderperson Tom Barnett.

The event has not been cancelled, the council is just recommending it be for this year.

If a change were to be made, it would most likely come from Downtown Rhinelander Inc.