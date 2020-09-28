Reports: Phone giant NTT plans to take over, delist Docomo

MITO, Japan (AP) — Shares in Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, have fallen on news it is preparing for a takeover of its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo. NTT shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday after the Nihon Keizai Shimbun and other papers reported that DoCoMo’s board would meet later in the day to vote on the plan. Reports Tuesday said NTT plans to delist NTT DoCoMo in a move that would allow the mobile carrier to offer cheaper rates in competition with rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI. That dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s push for lower telecoms rates. DoCoMo said in a release it had no news to report ahead of the board meeting.