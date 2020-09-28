President Donald Trump visiting La Crosse, Green Bay Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Donald Trump is coming to La Crosse on Saturday.

The Trump campaign said that the President plans a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport Saturday afternoon.

The event is set for 3:30 p.m.

Admission for the event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Then the President will speak at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.