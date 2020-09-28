Pelosi prepares in case House must decide presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking extraordinary steps to prepare for the 2020 election — including trying to bolster Democrats’ hold on state congressional delegations just in case the House is called on to decide the presidential race. Pelosi says she “cannot leave anything to chance.” She says she made the planning public after President Donald Trump claimed recently if the election ends up in Congress, he has the advantage over Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans control 26 delegations in the House, compared with 22 for Democrats. Two are tied.