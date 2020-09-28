Pandemic overwhelms Trump’s message in critical N. Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push to inject new dynamics into the final weeks of the 2020 election is being overshadowed by the frightening realities of everyday life in the pandemic. The Republican president and his allies continue to downplay the health threat, but for swing voters on the ground in North Carolina, the coronavirus and the related economic challenges are a much more pressing concern than Trump’s push to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, his wild threats of voter fraud or angry civil rights protesters. Still, it’s far from certain that Trump’s messaging challenge will ensure a victory for Democrat Joe Biden.