Packers Christian Kirksey ruled out for at least one game

According to ESPN.com, the Packers will be without starting linebacker Christian Kirksey for at least one game.

Kirksey suffered a shoulder injury on the 17th defensive play of the game in the Packers 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.

ESPN reports that a source has told them that the injury is not considered season ending and surgery will likely be avoided.

The best-case scenario seems to have the former Cleveland Brown returning to the Packers line-up for their week 6 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Until his return it appears that Ty Summers, the second-year man out of TCU, will take over as the defensive signal caller for Green Bay. Summers filled in for Kirksey on Sunday night and proceeded to lead the team in tackles with 9.

The Packers will face the Falcons next, before heading into their bye week.