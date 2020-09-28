Ohio tells GM to repay tax break after it shut down plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio agency says General Motors must repay nearly half of a $60 million tax incentive package because of the automaker’s decision to close its assembly plant near Youngstown. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority also said Monday that GM must invest $12 million in workforce and education needs near the former Lordstown plant. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that called for keeping the plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the factory last year. GM says in a statement that it still has a large manufacturing presence in Ohio.