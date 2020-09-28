Northern lights possible Monday night in WI

MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up to the sky Monday night, there's a chance you could see the stunning aurora borealis. Also known as the northern lights.

The possible aurora borealis sightings are due to a geomagnetic storm. This helps enhance our odds of viewing the weather phenomenon.

We know sightings are possible due to the level of geomagnetic activity. The activity is ranked on scale of 0 to 9, with 9 being the best chance of seeing the northern lights. Our region is ranked 6, giving decent odds.

Weather plays a big role on whether or not the aurora is visible. Clear and dry skies give the best viewing.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight for most of the region. Although, it is possible we could see more clearing as the night goes on.

Keep in mind, the northern lights are only visible during dark. Viewing time is after sunset through 4 a.m. with the best time frame being from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best places to view it are areas with a clear view of the northern sky.