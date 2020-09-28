Mississippi: ‘Fake’ letter claims mask mandate abolished

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has not abolished the statewide mask mandate he set amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says a letter that makes that claim is fake. Agency officials posted the letter on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday to squash rumors about it. The letter claimed the mask mandate was being abolished at the beginning of October. Agency spokeswoman Malary White said Monday that she saw the fake letter circulating on Facebook and wanted to debunk it. The incident comes just four months after Reeves was pranked during a webcast recognizing high school graduates.