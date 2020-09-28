Misdemeanor kidnap charge for mother of Ravens guard’s child

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of Baltimore Ravens offensive guard D.J. Fluker’s child faces a misdemeanor kidnapping charge after being accused of refusing to give their child back to Fluker after a supervised visit. News outlets report Kimberly Davis was arrested and charged Tuesday by Baltimore County police. The Baltimore Sun reports the football player’s written complaint accused Davis of kicking his sister out of her apartment during a supervised visit on Sept. 19 and refusing to give the child back to Fluker when he arrived in Baltimore from Houston. Davis was released Tuesday after posting bond. It is not clear if she has an attorney who could comment.