Marathon County sees record high COVID-19 increase over the weekend

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County had another record high of positive COVID cases in one day, with 78 recorded on Saturday.

As college campuses quarantine and move to virtual learning, state data reports high COVID cases among 18-24 year olds. For Marathon County, that's not quite the case.

"We are at a very critical point in this pandemic. It's not getting better," said Judy Burrows, Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer.

With no college campus present in Marathon County, Burrows said this record high comes from people leaving home more.

"Even after we've asked them to quarantine because they've been exposed, people are telling us they're going to weddings, they're going to family get togethers, they're going to work," she said.

As cases increase, so does the number of patients at area hospitals. Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer of Marshfield Clinic Health System, said Marshfield hospitals were at near capacity over the weekend.

"We have over the past month probaly seen a two to two and a half-fold increase in the number of patients that we've cared for in our facilities," he said.

Dr. Melms also said around 75% of these patients were over 60 years old. But he said that doesn't mean the problem is exclusive to the elderly.

"The flip side of that coin is that 35% of those patients are under the age of 59. So for those who believe that this is an illness that only severely affects the elderly, they would be mistaken," he said.

Melms said if this trend continues, the consequences could be severe.

"As we see an increased number of hospitalized patients, that'll put additional strain on our healthcare resources," he said.

Officials once again encourage safety precautions to slow down the climbing numbers.