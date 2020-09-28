Langlade County tech survey shows poor internet access in rural areas

Langlade County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new survey out of Langlade county shows people in our area might not get the best internet.

The survey says 75% of people who responded said they had internet, but more than half of those people said it's not reliable.

They say they're unable to do things like open websites or watch video because the service is too slow or cuts out.

Survey officials say this means better internet access is needed not just for at home learning, but also for senior citizens.

"Loneliness and isolation are huge concerns of everyone working with seniors right now, particularly in rural populations where they can be quite isolated," said Terri Johnson, community health aging coordinator for HeART Project.

The information from the survey will be sent to the governor's broadband task force.