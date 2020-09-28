Job fair held in Stevens Point

Stevens Point, Wis (WAOW) -- Job searching in the era of zoom and a pandemic is new for everyone. Monday, the Portage County Business Council brought a little bit of normalcy to those looking for a new career path.

The 2020 business council is hosted almost 40 employers from many different sectors. Providing full time, part time and seasonal opportunities.

The goal is to help people work toward their next rewarding career.

The business council says meeting face to face is crucial to first impressions.

"You see now hiring signs in windows again even though were in the middle of this mess. People are feeling more comfortable getting out there and getting their businesses revved up. There are still some that are impacted obviously but for those that aren't we want them to get back up and get people hired," said Todd Kuckkahn, Executive Director of the Business Council.

While the event has half the vendors of a typical year, the council says the businesses that are here, are ready to take on new employees now.