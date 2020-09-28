How Halloween purchases can lead to employment opportunities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Halloween is right around this corner and faces new challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Goodwill, the original Halloween headquarters since 1971, said an annual National Retail Federation survey this year showed 148 million adults still plan to participate in Halloween related activities this year despite the pandemic. That down only 1% from last year, 47% to this year's 46%.

This Halloween will see creative measures to stay safe while still having fun, and Goodwill officials, through health and safety recommendations, have come up with some ideas.

Rather than having kids come to your door, homeowners can set up a decorative table with pre-made individual bags of candy. Zoom has also been a familiar tool for many throughout the pandemic so it can also be utilized.

"We've heard of people doing themed Zoom Halloween parties too where you have a theme and everybody dress up, and kind of do a happy hour or party event that way as well," Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin Brand Manager Gabrielle Dorn said. "Drive-by Halloween parades where people throw candy from their vehicles is another fun idea."

Internal events with immediate family within a household is an additional idea Dorn mentioned. Since regulations may change from town to town, you're encouraged to check with your local health officials about specific safety guidelines.

Since people are still expecting to go shopping for their Halloween needs this year, the increased sales will help provide employment opportunities and job trainings for people with barriers to employment. A high volume time during the year like Halloween will increase sales, in turn requiring more job positions to be filled.

"The average purchase and donation offers on average five hours in job training and opportunities to some of our program participants," Dorn added. "So especially in high volume times that's really where we can see an impact and provide more hours in job training."

