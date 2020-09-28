 Skip to Content

Grand jury indicts Texas sheriff on evidence-tampering count

New
2:25 pm National news from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died in police custody last year. Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday on a $10,000 bond. Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “involving possible tampering with evidence” following Ambler’s death. The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content