Former paramilitary leader deported to Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — One of Colombia’s most wanted paramilitary leaders has been flown back to his home country after spending 12 years in U.S. prisons for drug trafficking. Rodrigo Tovar arrived on a deportation flight Monday and was being held by police. The man known as Jorge 40 has accepted charging coca growers a fee for operating in his territories, but denied direct involvement in trafficking. Colombian prosecutors accuse him of masterminding several mass killings. Tovar faces 35 arrest orders in Colombia and hundreds of investigation for alleged war crimes.